One Thought to “Calendar istoric al judeţului Sălaj: 4 februarie”
„Frontul Plugarilor”: A contribuit la guvernare și la instaurarea comunismului în România, alături de Partidul Comunist Român (respectiv Partidul Muncitoresc Român). La alegerile din 1946 a fost aliat al comuniștilor în cadrul Blocului Partidelor Democrate. (Wiki)