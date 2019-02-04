Calendar istoric al judeţului Sălaj: 4 februarie

1945: sub conducerea lui Virgil Barbulovici, la Zalău ia fiinţă Frontul Plugarilor

One Thought to “Calendar istoric al judeţului Sălaj: 4 februarie”

  1. Anonim
    4 februarie 2019 at 13:54

    „Frontul Plugarilor”: A contribuit la guvernare și la instaurarea comunismului în România, alături de Partidul Comunist Român (respectiv Partidul Muncitoresc Român). La alegerile din 1946 a fost aliat al comuniștilor în cadrul Blocului Partidelor Democrate. (Wiki)

