Human-Centred Local Manufacturing Takes Shape in Europe

The Horizon Europe project STARHAUS is advancing new models of human-centred local manufacturing inspired by the New European Bauhaus.

Following its M24 project meeting, the consortium is moving from conceptual ideas to solutions designed for everyday life, focusing on products and services that can be created closer to where people live.

By combining customization, sustainability and accessibility, STARHAUS explores how local production can be integrated into familiar urban places such as neighbourhood hubs, shops and community spaces. Through participatory design, user research and open innovation competitions, the project brings together technology, creativity and community value to develop solutions that people can understand, trust and use in their daily routines.

As the project enters its next phase, STARHAUS continues to strengthen collaboration with local actors, innovators and sister Horizon Europe initiatives, contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive vision for Europe’s manufacturing future.

Follow the project on:

Website: https://starhausproject.eu/| Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/starhausproject | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/starhausproject/| X: @starhausproject